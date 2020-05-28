Cleveland Police searching for missing endangered 63-year-old man with special needs

Gregory Allen Dillard (Source: Cleveland Division of Police)
By Rachel Vadaj | May 28, 2020 at 4:44 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 4:44 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the community to help find missing endangered 63-year-old Gregory Allen Dillard, who has special needs and hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

According to police, Dillard is 5′10″ tall, 150 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, a beard, and a goatee.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, blue jeans, a winter hat, and white tennis shoes.

According to the police report, Dillard has no teeth, walks slowly, is missing a toe, and is schizophrenic, epileptic, diabetic, and has heart issues.

Police said lives in a group home in the 12700 block of Dove Avenue, and never returned after leaving for an outing around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The report said he was last seen at Kinsman and East 140th Street and is known to be around the area of East 131st Street-East 143rd Street and Kinsman Avenue.

Call police if you see Dillard or know where he may be.

