Cleveland Police searching for missing endangered 63-year-old man with special needs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the community to help find missing endangered 63-year-old Gregory Allen Dillard, who has special needs and hasn’t been seen since Sunday.
According to police, Dillard is 5′10″ tall, 150 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, a beard, and a goatee.
He was reportedly last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, blue jeans, a winter hat, and white tennis shoes.
According to the police report, Dillard has no teeth, walks slowly, is missing a toe, and is schizophrenic, epileptic, diabetic, and has heart issues.
Police said lives in a group home in the 12700 block of Dove Avenue, and never returned after leaving for an outing around 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The report said he was last seen at Kinsman and East 140th Street and is known to be around the area of East 131st Street-East 143rd Street and Kinsman Avenue.
Call police if you see Dillard or know where he may be.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.