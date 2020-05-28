2 Cleveland shootings connected that claimed lives of man and teen on West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of Cleveland shootings that claimed the lives of a man and teen Monday night on the city’s West Side appear to be connected, Cleveland Police say.
Officers responded to West 85th Street and Detroit for a victim on the ground bleeding, and found a 31-year-old man—who died at the hospital on Tuesday.
Police then rushed to a second shooting at 8050 Detroit that involved a teenage boy who was also gunned down.
According to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, a shooter opened fire on the man at West 85th Street, ran down the road and carjacked and killed the boy on Detroit.
The teen was driving home from soccer practice, police say.
Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.
