Family of 13-year-old girl who was struck, killed during pursuit of stolen car files lawsuit against Cleveland police
Scene of crash that killed Tamia Chappman (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | May 28, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 9:47 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a 13-year-old girl who was killed after being hit by a car during a high-speed chase is suing the Cleveland Division of Police in connection to her death.

Tamia Chappman was on the sidewalk along Euclid Avenue on Dec. 20, 2019 when she was fatally struck by the stolen vehicle being pursued by Cleveland police.

[ Police release body cam footage of moments after carjacked vehicle crashes, killing innocent 13 year old ]

The vehicle being chased by police was allegedly stolen by several teens from a woman at a Target on the city’s West side shortly before the crash, according to investigators.

Chappman’s family says the sixth grade Superior Elementary School student spent much of her time at the East Cleveland Public Library, which is where she was walking to at the time she was struck and killed.

Loved ones are still mourning the loss of a 13-year-old girl killed in a crash following a police chase. Now, the community is also grieving the loss of a police officer who was involved in the investigation. Police say she took her own life the next day.

Chappman’s aunt, Eileen Cunningham, will be joined by the family attorneys to detail the lawsuit against the officers involved in the chase during a virtual press conference on Thursday morning.

The Cleveland Division of Police’s chase policy currently permits officers to pursue suspects involved in violent crimes or who are believed to be under the influence.

