FIRST ALERT DAY: Friday afternoon for possible severe storms and heavy rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will be tracking through northeast Ohio Friday afternoon.
This will be the trigger for thunderstorms to develop.
Widespread storms are forecast to develop around noon and continuing through the afternoon.
The storms will not be moving fast so heavy rain is a definite threat.
A few storms could reach severe limits with wind damage being the main thing to watch out for there.
Much cooler and drier air settles in for the weekend. The 19 First Alert Weather Team is watching this closely for you.
