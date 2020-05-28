Frontier Airlines announces 18 new routes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Frontier Airlines announced today 18 new routes for summer 2020.
“We’re pleased to announce 18 new routes and demonstrate our commitment to providing low fares to great destinations for our customers as the country reopens,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines.
Frontier Airlines at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will now offer a flight to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) in Florida.
According to Frontier Airlines the new flights beginning in June and July will expand the airline’s growing presence in major cities, including Boston, Chicago, Newark and Philadelphia.
To celebrate these new, low-cost flight options, Frontier is offering fares as low as $29*.
Plus, as another step to support the health and well-being of customers, the carrier will be the first U.S. airline to implement mandatory temperature screenings for passengers and team members beginning June 1, 2020.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.