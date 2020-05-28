LIVE: George Floyd protestors flood downtown Columbus amid police in riot gear

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Tensions are rising in downtown Columbus as scores of fired up protestors have taken to the streets.
Columbus Police wearing riot gear have been dispatched to the area, and so far, the scene is animated but orderly.
Protestors could be heard chanting “We can’t breathe,” in response to the case of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.
Footage captured Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on top of Floyd, 46, as he lay handcuffed on the ground.
The four policemen involved in the incident have been fired, and authorities from the Department of Justice and FBI say they are aggressively investigating the case to determine whether arresting officers used excessive force.
No charges have been filed.
On Thursday, after days of looting, fires and unrest, the Floyd family pleaded for peace and to focus on justice, which cooled the riled up crowds in Minneapolis.
Protests also broke out in L.A. and Memphis yesterday.
Meanwhile, concerns are growing about Covid-19 transmission among protestors in the various cities as social distancing remains low.
