Ohio’s coronavirus death toll up to 2,098; at least 33,915 cases reported statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 2,098 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 33,915 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton, director of the state’s Department of Health, held a briefing on Thursday to discuss the latest cases and the continuing progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
As of May 28, Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 5,566 total.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which include probable cases per CDC guidelines, don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is primarily being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 2,248 cases and 202 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 5,811 hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 1,516 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
