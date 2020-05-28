Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain this morning; humid day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The rain this morning is due to the remnants from Tropical Storm Bertha that roared onshore in South Carolina yesterday. The heaviest rain is forecast to fall east of the I-77 corridor where over .25″ of additional rainfall is expected. You’ll notice it to be pretty humid today. The latest data is suggesting a few pop up showers this afternoon and scattered thunderstorms in the area this evening. This is caused by an approaching cold front to our west. Afternoon temperatures today will be in the 70s to around 80 degrees. Another warm night is forecast and humid. We only drop into the middle to upper 60s.