ODOT pleads with public after 12th work zone crash since February

GALION, Ohio (WOIO) - Staff at the Ohio Department of Transportation took to Facebook on Wednesday, after a tractor-trailer crashed into the back of a moving ODOT truck that was towing an active lane change sign on US 30 west.
The woman inside the pickup was injured, and was taken to a Columbus hospital, Crawford County Now reports.
The semi driver was uninjured.
“Our people want to go home to their families every night, PLEASE pay attentions in work zones,” the ODOT post read.
