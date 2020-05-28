ODOT pleads with public after 12th work zone crash since February

ODOT pleads with public after 12th work zone crash since February
A female ODOT worker was airlifted to a Columbus hospital out of an abundance of caution following the crash. (Source: Ohio Department of Transportation North Central Ohio District 3 Facebook page)
By John Deike | May 28, 2020 at 12:58 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 12:58 AM

GALION, Ohio (WOIO) - Staff at the Ohio Department of Transportation took to Facebook on Wednesday, after a tractor-trailer crashed into the back of a moving ODOT truck that was towing an active lane change sign on US 30 west.

The woman inside the pickup was injured, and was taken to a Columbus hospital, Crawford County Now reports.

The semi driver was uninjured.

District 3 had a crew hit today. This is the 12th ODOT crew struck since February 14. Yet another reminder to SLOW DOWN...

Posted by Ohio Department of Transportation North Central Ohio District 3 on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

“Our people want to go home to their families every night, PLEASE pay attentions in work zones,” the ODOT post read.

