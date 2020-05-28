Ohio amusement parks could be addressed next week, Gov. DeWine says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he is not ready yet to publicly map out a strategy that would allow the state’s amusement parks and museums to reopen during the coronavirus emergency.
The Governor said the Travel and Tourism Advisory Board tasked with forming policies for certain attractions is still in the progress of making recommendations, but a decision could come sometime soon, DeWine said during Thursday’s briefing.
“We’re going to try to address that next week,” Gov. DeWine said about venues like Ohio’s amusement parks, museums, and zoos.
Previously, Gov. DeWine stated that Ohio is simply not ready to hold mass gatherings yet and would like to analyze the infection trends from the recent reopenings before allowing Cedar Point to operate again.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.