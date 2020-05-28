Ohio Gov. DeWine leaving decision to hold county fairs up to local leaders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The decisions to hold county fairs should be left with local leaders, says Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
During Thursday’s press conference from Columbus, the Governor asked for county fair boards to work with the local health departments to ensure recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health and the Fair Advisory Board are followed.
In order for fair livestock displays and non-livestock exhibits, including photography and craft collections, to be permitted, Gov. DeWine said social distancing should be followed and the size of the crowds should be maintained.
Gov. DeWine said the decisions are being left to local officials because of the uniqueness of each fair, including the financial and locale situations.
The Ohio State Fair has already been canceled this year to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
