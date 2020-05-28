Ohio House passes sports gambling bill; meanwhile, Ohio Senate moves to pass its own betting legislation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - By a vote of 83-10, the Ohio House passed a bill to legalize sports gambling in the state, which would be regulated by the Ohio Lottery Commission.
Meanwhile, the Ohio Senate is looking to pass its own bill that would have the Casino Control Commission oversee sports betting.
Both the House and Senate will go into negotiations over the bills, and if they reach an agreement, the amended legislation would then go to Gov. Mike DeWine for final approval.
Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia have all legalized sports betting, after the national ban was lifted in 2018.
