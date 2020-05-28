Ohio natives LeBron James, Machine Gun Kelly react to death of George Floyd while being arrested by Minneapolis police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio natives LeBron James and Machine Gun Kelly took to social media to weigh in on the death of George Floyd, the man who died while being arrested by Minneapolis police officers.
James shared images to Instagram contrasting the officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem.
“Do you understand NOW!!??!!??," James captioned the post.
Kaepernick protested racial injustices by kneeling during the national anthem.
Machine Gun Kelly also expressed his opinions on social media in an explicit post.
“I’m ashamed someone who looks like me could treat another human like this, but they been doing it since the beginning of time," the rapper and actor wrote.
Tense protests have erupted in Minnesota since video surfaced showing the African-American man pleading for his breath as an officer knelt down on his neck.
