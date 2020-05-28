Ohio unemployment claims slowed by a lack of voicemail and e-mail capabilities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state of Ohio’s unemployment website, according to the Ohio Director of Job and Family Services, Kim Hall, is admittedly hard to navigate and the entire system has been broken, she says, for a decade.
But the problems, evidently, don’t end with a lack of a functional online system to make an unemployment claim, and those further issues start with the lack of a voicemail system for people who get frustrated trying to navigate the outdated online system.
Hall mentioned that the state’s unemployment system does not have voicemail capabilities during questioning from Derek Merrin, the chair of the House Ways and Means committee, and Merrin was left stunned.
“I cannot believe a department of your size does not give the citizens of the state an opportunity to leave a voicemail,” Merrin said in response to Hall’s statement.
A lack of a functioning voicemail system is a major problem especially when you consider the current staff can handle only 40 percent of the calls that come into the office, leaving 60 percent of callers without an opportunity to request a call back.
The problems grow larger as Hall said there is an additional issue for those who want to send an e-mail requesting help.
“It is unfortunately, and this is not acceptable, but that email box is not the recommended approach because it is already full,” Hall said.
A broken website, no voicemail, and an email box that is full should make it no surprise that there are over 83,000 people, enough to fill FirstEnergy Stadium and Rocket Mortgage Field House, who have pending unemployment claims in Ohio.
Then consider those who have not yet been able, because of these various problems with filing, to make a claim.
“You can’t call and you can’t email, I guess we’re going back to fax machines or snail mail or what have you,” Merrin said.
Director Hall has only been in the job since 2019 so it hardly seems fair to heap all the blame on her, especially when you consider that legislators did not provide funding for a new unemployment website until 2018 and that system was not expected to be ready until 2022.
Also consider that staffing in the state’s unemployment office is about a third of what it was just 10 years ago.
The blame game will play out, but in the end it is the people of Ohio who have lost their jobs during the pandemic who are paying the price.
