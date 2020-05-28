Outdoor visitations to Ohio assisted living facilities can resume June 8

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state is loosening the COVID-19 restrictions when it comes to visitations to assisted living facilities.
The Governor said visitations to assisted and intermediate living facilities can begin to take place again beginning June 8, but only outdoors.
The facilities are asked to form several policies to ensure the safety of residents, employees, and workers.
- Designated hours should be scheduled for visitations
- Temperature checks should be performed on visitors
- Residents of the facilities should be educated on the risks from the coronavirus
Gov. DeWine did not indicate when inside visitations may be able to resume.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.