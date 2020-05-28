‘Play Ball!’ for Parma senior softball league as Gov. Mike DeWine lifts ban on limited and no-contact sports

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Rain canceled the first games of the Huff-N-Puffer senior softball league, but it did not dampen the spirits of its players.
“Once you kinda got out there, you felt a little bit of normalcy, and you felt that, with the weather breaking, you wanted to be out here,” said Huff-N-Puffer Don Taylor.
Rain canceled the league’s doubleheader, but the risk also caused some other players, all over-60, to stay home.
“We lost a lot of guys who decided not to play," said Taylor. "You don’t want to be out here and play and you don’t feel comfortable playing, this is not the place to be,”
But he said it felt good just to throw and catch, even without a game today and comfortable following the state’s guidelines.
“If you’re comfortable with those kinds of rules and you’re comfortable with the setting, I think it feels pretty good to be out here,” Taylor said.
Youth sports are back in Ohio as well, all with new regulations, including no high-fives, no communal water coolers, no shared equipment, social distancing for players and fans, and masks.
The Huff-N-Puffers season will now start Monday at 9:15 a.m. at James Day Park in Parma.
