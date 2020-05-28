Red Cross needs donors for blood drive at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’re looking for a way to contribute to the community during the coronavirus crisis, the Red Cross is still looking for donors to give blood.
The Red Cross said spots are still open to donate blood from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 28 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
All donors are needed.
The Red Cross said, “All blood types are urgently needed to help save lives.”
You must have an appointment to donate, as no walk-ins are allowed.
CLICK HERE to schedule your appointment using the code OneTeam.
