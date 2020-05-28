24-year-old man found dead in the backyard of a home on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 24-year-old man was murdered in the backyard of a home on the city’s West side early Monday.
Cleveland police found the victim, whose name has not been released, around 4:50 a.m. on Memorial Day.
Officers said he had been shot in the head and was behind a home in the 8400 block of Clark Avenue.
Nearby residents heard the shots fired, but said they did not witness the actual shooting.
The victim died from his injuries on Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.
