Black Lives Matter Cleveland will ‘call for justice’ after death of Minneapolis man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Black Lives Matter Cleveland is joining in the “call for justice” and encouraging the community to join them Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
The organization is inviting the community to come to the Free Stamp at Williard Park, Saturday, May 30 at 1:30 p.m.
The Free Stamp is located at the intersection of E. 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue East.
George Floyd was handcuffed, face down on the ground, moaning and crying that he can’t breathe as a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.
A viral video of Floyd’s death has sparked frustration and anger nationally.
Four Minneapolis police officers were fired following Floyd’s death, and the mayor of that city called for the arresting officer to be criminally charged.
