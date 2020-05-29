CDC recommendations include employers offering incentives to employees to drive to work

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Centers for Disease Control, in their guidelines for employers regarding workers re-entering their places of work, included a recommendation that employers offer incentives, like free parking to keep employees from using crowded public transportation, especially during peak hours.
RTA officials were unavailable to answer questions regarding the CDC recommendations that could further reduce ridership that has already been cut due to the pandemic.
But in a statement the RTA claimed:
RTA remains a safe, viable option for those who prefer public transportation
or for those who have no other transportation option for their commutes.
According to their 2019 report, RTA offers a 100,000 trips a day between their buses and trains, from 7,500 stops.
RTA said they are committed to adhering to cleaning protocols established by the CDC and to the safety measures adopted since the pandemic began.
Those measures include a secure environment for the driver and buses and trains that are cleaned every 24 hours.
In their 2019 report RTA says that they provide over 32 million annual rides.
