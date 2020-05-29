Cleveland Homicide Unit investigating death of 3-week-old baby

Cleveland Homicide Unit investigating death of 3-week-old baby
By Rachel Vadaj | May 29, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 11:28 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed the Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 3-week-old baby, as they do in all cases of child fatalities.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said first responders were called to the 3000 block of Bivens Drive around 5:15 a.m. on Friday for a 3-week-old baby not breathing.

EMS took the baby to Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital where they were pronounced dead at 5:43 a.m.

What caused the baby to stop breathing is still under investigation.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.