Cleveland Homicide Unit investigating death of 3-week-old baby

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed the Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 3-week-old baby, as they do in all cases of child fatalities.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said first responders were called to the 3000 block of Bivens Drive around 5:15 a.m. on Friday for a 3-week-old baby not breathing.
EMS took the baby to Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital where they were pronounced dead at 5:43 a.m.
What caused the baby to stop breathing is still under investigation.
