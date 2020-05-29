Controversy over video showing Shaker Heights arrest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A video of a man getting arrested circulating on social media had many upset. It shows police arresting him after they were trying to question him on Hildana Rd. in Shaker Heights.
The man who shot the video, who didn’t want to be identified, said, “the guy was walking down the street and he was approached by the cop asking him ‘why you walking down the street’. [The cop] aggressively took him down and put their knees all in his chest.”
He filmed the incident from his balcony across the street.
He added the man who was arrested seemed to have some sort of mental problem, but he’d seen him in the area before. He said he shot the video because he thought the arrest and the way he was arrested was unnecessary. “I just feel like there was no need for them to be over-aggressive.”
Police approached the man after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a homeowner up the street. The caller stated, “there’s a guy sitting on the property I have. I asked what he’s doing and he got kind of irate and said it’s his house.”
Police body camera video shows the interaction up close.
A Shaker Heights police officer approaches the unidentified man walking down the street and questions him.
The man gets angry and continues to walk. The officer is heard saying, “if you continue to walk you’ll be placed under arrest.”
The video then shows the man to take his hands out of his pockets. The man tries of walk-off again then curses and yells at the officers.
He proceeds to put his hands back in his pockets and police tackle him to the ground.
Once he’s tackled he states he was getting his phone and ID.
Officers offer him medical assistance and an ambulance but he refuses.
The police report states he was charged with obstruction of police business.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.