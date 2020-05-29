Dr. Amy Acton signs 2 new health orders to lift some of COVID-19 restrictions in the state

Dr. Acton signed both orders on Friday.

By Simon Hannig | May 29, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 7:52 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton signed two new health orders Friday to lift some of the coronavirus restrictions in Ohio.

“The sacrifices and incredible efforts that Ohioans have undertaken, make it possible to begin to lift the mandatory requirements and restrictions that were needed during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic," Dr. Acton said.

One of the orders Dr. Acton sign was an order for business guidance and social distancing. The order states the following:

“All businesses and operations shall continue to comply with social distancing requirements as defined in this order, including by maintaining six-foot social distancing for both employees and members of the public when possible, including, but not limited to, when any customers are standing in line.”

You can read the full order here.

The other order Dr. Acton signed was to rescind the order she signed on April 13 that the “Sale of Spiritous Liquor be restricted in certain instances in certain counties.” You can read the full order here.

