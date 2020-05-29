Drive-by diplomas for University of Akron graduates

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The cornavirus pandemic has forced schools to change graduation ceremonies and the University of Akron was no exception.
U of A graduates were invited back to campus Friday to pick up their diploma covers and any honors they earned.
The graduates stayed in their vehicles and drove up to the front of the Jean Hower Taber Student Union roundabout.
Many faculty and staff were on hand to offer their congratulations.
“Celebrating graduates has been tough this year. We still hope to plan a celebration for the Class of 2020 – in the meantime, we are doing our best to respond virtually and with social distancing measures," said a spokesperson for the university.
The graduates were already recognized in a virtual awards ceremony and received electronic diplomas via e-mail.
