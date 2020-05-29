Family craft time! How to make a Picnic Plate Llama

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
Kids can make a whole herd of llamas out of paper or styrofoam plates and a couple other basic craft basics!
You’ll need: paper or styrofoam plates, glue, tape, scissors, popsicle sticks and whatever colored paper and markers you want to use for decoration.
Check out our “how-to” video on what to do for a smiling llama to move into your home!
