Family craft time! How to make a Picnic Plate Llama

Create a friendly llama from a picnic plate and popsicle sticks

Plate Llama (Source: Plate Llama)
May 29, 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 10:33 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr

Kids can make a whole herd of llamas out of paper or styrofoam plates and a couple other basic craft basics!

You’ll need: paper or styrofoam plates, glue, tape, scissors, popsicle sticks and whatever colored paper and markers you want to use for decoration.

Check out our “how-to” video on what to do for a smiling llama to move into your home!

