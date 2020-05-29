FIRST ALERT DAY: Thunderstorms could go severe and produce heavy rain today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front is forecast to track through our area this afternoon. This will be the trigger for widespread thunderstorms today. We will have some storms around this morning, but the best potential will come this afternoon. A few of these storms could reach severe limits. Wind damage will be the biggest threat. Heavy rainfall will be a concern as well. One more humid day in advance of the front is forecast with afternoon temperatures in the 70s. A much cooler air mass builds in behind the front tonight. A few lingering evening showers will be around and then we dry out. Temperatures drop into the 50s overnight.