The Giving Tree branching out to Northeast Ohio communities with free face masks

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Giving Tree branched out to the Rocky River community with free face masks.
The first Giving Tree was in front of the Rocky River Senior Center on Thursday thanks to the work from Co-Founders Kira Krivosh and State Senator Nickie Antonio, the support of Mayor Bobst, COO Kay Spatafore from Because I Said I Would, sewers, and volunteers.
The next Giving Tree will be up Lakewood in the coming weeks.
The Giving Tree hopes to branch out with free masks in every community.
Those who are interested in becoming a sewer for The Giving Tree Project can receive a kit with fabric and instructions, and those who don’t sew but still want to help can be a fabric cutter or volunteer by emailing GivingTreeProjectRR@gmail.com.
If you’d like to donate funds or fabric, click here.
