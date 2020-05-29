Health officials discuss latest increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health addressed the area’s latest cases of the coronavirus and what is being done to help local businesses during the health pandemic.
A press conference was held on Friday with Commissioner Terry Allan, Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett, and Executive Armond Budish.
As of Friday morning, the Ohio Department of Health reported at least 4,211 cases of the coronavirus in Cuyahoga County and Cleveland with 226 deaths.
Commissioner Allan previously said his agency is preparing for a spike in cases at the end of May and into June, especially as people begin to interact with others more frequently and the opportunities for transmissions increase.
Other factors for the possibility in increases case numbers include an expanding testing capacity and the relaxation of guidelines throughout Ohio.
