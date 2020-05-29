2,131 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio, at least 34,566 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 2,131 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 34,566 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are not holding a COVID-19 briefing on Friday.
As of May 29, Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 5,674 total.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which include probable cases per CDC guidelines, don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is primarily being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 2,364 cases and 210 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 5,947 hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 1,533 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
