$1 million bond for man accused of killing daughter of Cleveland reverend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 26-year-old man accused of beating a reverend’s daughter to death in Slavic Village in 2018 pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday.
Jamal Kukla was just arrested this week.
According to the arrest warrant, Cleveland police got a sample of Kukla’s DNA and it matched DNA evidence collected from the crime scene.
Police said he killed Jasmine Washington, 31.
Her body was found hidden under stairs outside the Broadway Christian Church at 5920 Engle Avenue on Sept. 17, 2018.
Washington leaves behind three children.
Her father is a reverend at Straightway Bible Fellowship in Cleveland Heights.
Kukla is being held on a $1 million bond.
