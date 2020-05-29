Minnesota governor holds press conference as violent protests continue over in-custody death of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WOIO) - The governor of Minnesota is expected to hold a press conference as civil unrest in Minneapolis and across the country continue over the death of George Floyd.
The press conference with Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. EST.
President Donald Trump said in a tweet where he referred to the protesters as “thugs," which has since been flagged for violating Twitter’s rules about “glorifying violence,” that he is sending in the National Guard to assist in the handling of the increasingly tense demonstrations.
Protests continued on Thursday for a third straight night over the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died while in Minneapolis police custody on Monday.
Stores have been looted throughout Minneapolis and property has been set on fire, including a police station, during the protests.
This story will be updated.
