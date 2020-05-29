Multiple people taken to hospital after water rescue at Tinker’s Creek in Bedford

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were taken away in ambulances during a water rescue at Tinker’s Creek in Bedford overnight.
Crews were reportedly called to Viaduct Park around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday and remained on scene through the early morning hours of Friday.
First responders from Mayfield Heights, Mayfield Village, and Oakwood Village assisted Bedford crews.
A dog search team was also on scene.
What lead to the victims needing to be rescued is unknown at this time.
