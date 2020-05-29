Nearly 1,400 pandemic-related complaints called in on Cuyahoga County businesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates uncovered several hundred complaints have been called in on local businesses just this month related to the pandemic in Cuyahoga County.
This comes as businesses started opening back up in Ohio.
19 Investigates is following up on the business complaints after we first checked in with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health three weeks ago.
Locally-owned restaurants, salons, gyms and smoke shops and even chain stores in Cuyahoga County have had complaints called in on them.
The calls started coming in mid-March when the governor issued a “stay-at-home” order and all non-essential businesses were ordered to close.
Now that most are open again, we’re checking back in.
19 Investigates found people called in 1,389 complaints on businesses to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health in just over two months.
There were 367 complaints in May alone.
Out of 1,389 total complaints, 265 were found to be justified by the health department, but no fines were issued.
On Memorial Day weekend, we found only two complaints came in on local businesses. The complaints included workers not wearing masks, no social distancing and too many customers in stores.
And before May, complaints included non-essential businesses still operating.
Many were called in anonymously by employees. The Board of Health presumes compliance once they talk to these businesses, unless they get more complaints.
If you need to contact the Cuyahoga County Board of Health call center, you can call 216-201-2000 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
