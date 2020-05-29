36 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Friday there are 36 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 1,559 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials reported no new deaths in Friday’s update, and the total cumulative dead in the city is at 50.
You can read Ohio’s numbers update below from Friday.
The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 12 years old to their 80s. Another 12 probable cases were reported today, bringing total probable cases to 381. CDPH is working to identify close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map of confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The county releases an updated map each Friday.
