Ohio Gov. DeWine to comment on destructive protests in Columbus over death of George Floyd

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will speak on Friday to remark on the protests that took place in downtown Columbus over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
19 News will live stream the press conference with the Ohio governor at 2 p.m.
Protests erupted in Columbus on Thursday night following days of unrest in Minnesota surrounding the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who died while in Minneapolis police custody on Monday.
Storefronts and the Ohio Statehouse were vandalized in downtown Columbus.
The group responsible for maintaining the Ohio Statehouse grounds, the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board, surveyed the damage following the protests.
Damaged property includes:
- 28 Ohio Statehouse windows
- Doors to the West Rotunda and the State Street entrance
- 5 light pole lamps
- Fire damage to flags in flower beds
- Granite and bench damaged in the property’s South Plaza
- Various trash cans dumped and damaged
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.