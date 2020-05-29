Police looking for leads related to suspect causing damage to homes, vehicles throughout Cuyahoga Falls

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is asking for residents to come forward if they have information or video of somebody damaging homes and vehicles throughout the city.
Police say the random acts of criminal damaging have primarily been reported near near State Road, 4th Street, Phelps Avenue, and Grant Avenue.
The person of interest may be driving a mid-size sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cuyahoga Falls detectives at 330-971-8321.
