Police: Missing children and crimes against children see huge spike during pandemic

“The task force has seen an increase in NCMEC (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children) Cybertips across the board during this pandemic, specifically in the areas of child pornography and online enticement of children for sexual acts,” according to Commander David Frattare with Ohio ICAC. “Cybertips have increased dramatically during March and April to our highest levels in the last decade and are a barometer of the ever changing online landscape and the dangers that exist to our children in cyberspace.”