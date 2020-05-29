Protesters in Canton demanding change on heels of George Floyd death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The death of George Floyd has touched a nation.
There have been protest all over the country, and now there are protests in our area where people are demanding change in Canton.
One mother who has two sons stood up in front of the crowd of more than one hundred people and said, “I’m frustrated, I’m angry, and I’m scared. Because I have two sons, I have a grandson that’s two, another grandson on the way. I’m scared as a black mother.”
The range of emotions from protesters in downtown Canton ran the gamant, just like the protesters themselves. Not just people from the African-American community, but a community of citizens of all races and ages standing together. Protesting the way they say George Floyd died during an arrest in Minneapolis.
Elec Simon of Canton tells 19 News, “When I think about George Floyd my heart aches. I couldn’t finish watching the video. The reason my heart aches is when I heard him say, “mama.” There are some bad cops out there. But like I preach not all cops are bad. I told parents, white people, there might be a black cop that saves your child one day. I tell black people there might be a white cop that saves your child one day.”
Cari Irvin says she was just sick watching the video, hearing Floyd saying he couldn’t breathe. She asks where is the humanity, “I just feel we’re one race, we’re all human beings. None of this should have happened at all. None of it.”
At one point the Mayor of Canton spoke to the group, saying he stands behind their right to protest during times like this and thanking the citizens for doing so peacefully.
The group also received plenty of support from passersby honking their horns and then they took to the streets to march, and said it's time for change.
The youngest protesters tell 19 News the speedy arrest of the suspect is because of the public outcry and protests nationwide, “I’m just sick of seeing everyone get killed. I’m sick of seeing everyone get killed. I’m sick of seeing everyone get hurt and sick of the racism.”
Many of the protesters in Canton say they’re relieved to see there is now an arrest in the case. But they wonder in the end if there will be change?
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.