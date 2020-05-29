Shots fired in Mansfield lead police to man beating woman with firearm

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - After Mansfield police responded to a call for “shots fired” officers found a 20-year-old female being held by her hair and being struck in the head with a firearm.
The Mansfield Division of Police responded to the call at 640 King Street Thursday evening, May 29, at approximately 7:30 p.m.
According to police officers as they approached the apartment building they heard screaming at which time they observed, through a window, a male subject standing over a female victim in the common hallway area, holding her by the hair and striking her about the head with a firearm as they struggled just inside the apartment building entry door.
The male then attempted to exit the building, dragging the female by the hair.
Officers ordered the man to stop and put down the gun.
The 28-year-old man then rushed back into the hallway and complied with officer’s orders tossing the firearm aside and jumping behind the female victim.
The male was taken into custody, he was later identified as Jacques D. Sutton.
The woman, identified as Naraziah F. Foster, suffered a large laceration to her head, and was transported a local hospital.
A bullet casing was found in the hallway where the assault had taken place and a bullet hole was found in the hallway ceiling.
During the course of the investigation a large amount of drugs were found inside the apartment including heroin and crack cocaine.
Sutton, 28, was charged with felonious assault and possession of drugs.
Foster, 20, was charged with possession of drugs.
Both are being held at the Richland County Jail.
