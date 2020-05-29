124th Annual Cuyahoga County Fair cancelled due to COVID-19

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Fair Board announced Friday the 124th Annual Cuyahoga County Fair is cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The fair had been scheduled for Aug. 11-16 at the fairgrounds in Berea.
“Our goal now, and in the future, is for the safety and welfare of the public, employees, volunteers and thousands of participants,” said Fair Board President Tim Fowler.
Event planners said they consulted with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, concessioners, amusement companies, entertainers and junior fair officials before making their decision.
Fowler added the precautions taken today will help ensure that we are able to provide this 124-year tradition for future generations.
On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine said he was leaving the decision to hold county fairs up to local leaders.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.