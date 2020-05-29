Westlake Police searching for suspect who stole victim’s wallet at GetGo Gas Station

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Police are searching for a suspect who took a victim’s wallet at GetGo Gas Station after the victim accidentally dropped it on the ground inside the store.
The victim told police he noticed the wallet was gone a few minutes later and returned to the store. After a review of the surveillance video, it showed that another customer noticed the wallet on the ground, picked it up, and carried it off.
Police said the victim is out several hundred dollars along with credit cards.
The suspect is still unidentified but is described as an older man with white hair, police said. He was unshaven at the time and was wearing a Carhart shirt with tan pants. The suspect entered a newer Chevy Silverado Custom Double Cab painted “North Sky Blue.” The truck had a Joe Firment plastic license plate holder on the front of the vehicle.
Westlake Police is looking to identify the man. If you have any information, you can all Westlake Police dispatch center at (440) 871-3311.
The incident happened at the GetGo Gas Station on Columbia at Center Ridge Roads.
