Youngstown man sentenced to 136 years in prison for multiple Lake County rapes of juvenile victims

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County judge sentenced a convicted rapist to 136 years in prison on 37 separate charges related to an investigation that spanned over four years.
Tyrone Gibson faced charges that include rape and sexual battery, according to Lake County court records.
The 52-year-old Youngstown man was found guilty by jury for raping a Painesville-area resident who was younger than 13 years old at the time of the first crime.
The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office says Gibson was already serving time for a conviction for attempting to rape a 15-year-old victim.
“This conviction reminds us all why we do what we do,” said Lt.Toby Burgett, of the Painesville Police Department. “This is a victory for the victim and her family. We got a predator off the streets and justice was served.”
