Black Lives Matter protests in Downtown Cleveland in wake of George Floyd’s death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Black Lives Matter Cleveland joins the “call for justice” to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
WARNING: The following live stream may have explicit language.
The organization invited the community to come to the Free Stamp at Williard Park, Saturday, May 30 at 1:30 p.m. for a “peaceful” protest.
The Free Stamp is located at the intersection of E. 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue East.
Black Lives Matter Cleveland are distributing masks and hand sanitizer before the event to strictly adhere to CDC protocols.
“We are planning for a peaceful protest we do not condone nor will we engage in violence. But we are aware of how tense this situation can become and are encouraging attendees to remain peaceful,” Goldsby previously said. “Hopefully the police response with do the same.”
George Floyd was handcuffed, face down on the ground, moaning and crying that he can’t breathe as a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.
A viral video of Floyd’s death has sparked frustration and anger nationally.
Four Minneapolis police officers were fired following Floyd’s death, and the mayor of that city called for the arresting officer to be criminally charged.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.