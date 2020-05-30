City of Cleveland institutes curfew ‘due to violence and unrest’ from George Floyd protests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland instituted a curfew due to 'violence and unrest’ in the midst of the George Floyd protests erupting downtown by enacting a Proclamation of Civil Emergency from Civil Unrest.
The curfew starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 30, and will continue to 8 a.m. Sunday, May 31, according to the City of Cleveland.
The City of Cleveland said the curfew will continue from 8 p.m. Sunday, May 31, to 8 a.m. Monday, June 1.
According to the announcement, the curfew will affect the Central Business district, as shown on this map:
Black Lives Matter Cleveland joined the “call for justice” to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
The organization invited the community to come to the Free Stamp at Williard Park at the intersection of E. 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue East on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. for a “peaceful” protest.
Protestors set two Cleveland Police cruisers on fire, vandalized the Justice Center with graphic graffiti, threw objects at the Justice Center in an attempt to break windows, and struck officers with those objects, according to police.
Police said protesters also threw objects at the mounted unit and police horses.
Civilian cars around the Justice Center have also been vandalized and set on fire.
In a statement to the city, Mayor Jackson said:
“Although demonstrations began peacefully today, they escalated into criminal activity with buildings vandalized, cars set on fire and looting of downtown businesses. This is not an acceptable form of protesting. This is violent criminal activity. Anyone downtown at this time is ordered to exit the area immediately and after 8:00 those violating the order are subject to arrest.”
Cleveland City Council leadership – Council President Kevin J. Kelley, Councilwoman and Majority Leader Phyllis E. Cleveland and Councilman and Majority Whip Blaine A. Griffin – gave the following statement on the protests:
“While we support and appreciate the public’s right to protest in the face of unjust and unfair situations and thank the vast majority of protesters who came out in Cleveland and have made their voices heard peacefully.
“We love the city of Cleveland and that’s why we have no tolerance for those using this tragedy to commit criminal acts.
“There is a difference between protesting and criminal activity.”
