Cleveland homicide investigation underway after gunshot to the chest claims 21-year-old man’s life

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed a homicide investigation is underway after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest on Friday evening.
According to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, officers were sent to East 125th Street and Paxton Road around 7 p.m. for a two-car crash and a man shot.
When officers arrived, the 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Officers gave him first aid until EMS arrived to take him to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead, according to the report.
His identity has not yet been released.
Sgt. Ciaccia said members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene and learned that the suspect fled in a light-colored vehicle.
Police confirmed no arrests have been made.
Call investigators at (216) 623-5464 of you have any information on this crime.
You can also give anonymous tips to crimestoppers at (215) 25-CRIME.
This was the first of two homicides to take place in Cleveland within four hours.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.