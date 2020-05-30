Cleveland Police searching for suspects who fatally shot 24-year-old man in drug-related homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed a homicide investigation is underway after a 24-year-old man was fatally shot in what preliminary information indicates is a drug-related incident.
According to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, officers were sent to the 3600 block of West 49th Street for a man shot at approximately 10:55 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound in the abdomen, according to police.
Officers have him first aid until EMS arrived to take him to MetroHealth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the report.
Sgt. Ciaccia said members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene and learned the man and a 24-year-old woman were in a car at that location to meet the suspects.
When they met, an altercation broke out and the 24-year-old man was shot, according to police.
Sgt. Ciaccia said the preliminary investigation indicates that the incident is drug-related.
According to the report, the two male suspects drove off in a blue car.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call police.
You can also give anonymous tips to crimestoppers at (215) 25-CRIME.
This was the second of two homicides to take place in Cleveland within four hours.
