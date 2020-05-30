Downtown Akron roads closed to vehicular traffic indefinitely

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department confirmed the roads in the immediate downtown area are closed to vehicular traffic from 11:15 a.m. on Saturday for an indefinite amount of time.
Main Street is also closed for road improvement.
Captain David Laughlin said anyone coming to downtown Akron this weekend should park in an area outside of the barricades and walk to your destination.
Capt. Laughlin also asks visitors to be mindful when they park to ensure it is a legal parking spot and is not blocking any roads or business entrances.
