Hundreds peacefully gather in Mansfield for ‘I Can’t Breathe’ protest

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds gathered in downtown Mansfield Saturday morning to call out his name.
“George Floyd! George Floyd! George Floyd!" they chanted.
The African-American man was handcuffed on his stomach as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for nearly 9 minutes. Floyd died as multiple bystanders pleaded for his life.
Since then, outrage has sparked protests all over the country, calling attention to police brutality in communities of color.
Friday, former police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
One by one, organizers took the stage to raise awareness as the crowd chanted and held up their signs.
And so, they came together, people from all walks of life and diverse backgrounds to peacefully protest.
