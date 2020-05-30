15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Saturday there are 15 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 1,574 confirmed cases citywide.
The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 12 years old to their 80s. Another four probable cases were reported today, bringing total probable cases to 385. CDPH is working to identify close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
You can view the updated numbers for Ohio below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map of confirmed on its website at here.
