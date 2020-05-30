40th fatal crash in Cuyahoga County this year claims 35-year-old man’s life

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a 35-year-old Cleveland man’s life was claimed in a crash on I-71 at the I-480 interchange early Saturday morning.
According to the Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on I-71 northbound near milepost 238 in Brook Park.
The report stated the initial investigation revealed a Ronald W. Metheney was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer north when he failed to negotiate a curve to the left, traveled off the right side of the highway, and struck a guardrail.
The car then overturned and went down an embankment, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said Cleveland EMS pronounced Metheney dead at the scene.
According to the Highway Patrol, Metheney was not wearing his seat belt, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Brook Park Police, Brook Park Fire, Cleveland Division of Police, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office also assisted on scene.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said this is the 40th fatal crash in Cuyahoga County this year.
A statement from Lt. Rob Gable said, “The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds everyone to wear their seat belts and always remain sober behind the wheel."
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.